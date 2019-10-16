Improperly moving a mobile home, two issued summons

Maine State Police charged two people with improperly moving a mobile home in Franklin.

Last week, a trooper responded to a report of a mobile home being towed down Route 182 with a front-end loader.

When the trooper reached the scene, he saw the mobile home was blocking most of the road. The building also hit a guardrail and damaged a mailbox.

Police issued a summons to a Carmel man for operating without a license and to a Franklin woman for not having the proper permit to transport the mobile home.