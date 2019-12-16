Impeachment supporters rally in downtown Bangor

Supporters of President Trump's impeachment rallied in downtown Bangor Monday.

About 50 people gathered with signs outside of Congressman Jared Golden's office in an effort to influence him to vote for impeachment.

Demonstrators say the goal of the protest is to convince Golden, a Democrat, that a vote in favor of impeachment reflects the wishes of his constituents.

This rally comes on the heels of an anti-impeachment rally held at the same location last week.

"We are very concerned about the future of the country and the future of democracy. We believe that President Trump should be impeached," said Valerie Carter.

"We want Representative Golden to know that we have his back if he votes for impeachment, and if he doesn't, we'll be very disappointed," said John Curtis.

The House will vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary Committee.

In 2016, Maine's 2nd Congressional District electoral vote went to Trump.