"I'm thankful for life." Blue Hill stroke survivor continues to beat the odds two years later

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, we thought we'd visit some of the folks we've told you about this past year.

It was almost exactly a year ago that we met Jaime Murphy, a young stroke survivor with a fighting spirit.

This year, she has so much to be thankful for.

We met Jaime last year, a year after a stroke so devastating she was told she only had a two percent chance of surviving. Her medical team was celebrating how far she had come.

"I had to use a walker and a wheelchair, and now I don't have to. I just walk, and I can talk better," said Jaime.

Fast forward another year and Jaime has continued to beat all the odds.

"Watching her go over those milestones and humps that they told her she'd never accomplish are pretty amazing," said Jennifer Murphy, her sister.

'I'm just so thankful she pushed her way to this point. Nobody thought she was going to be able to do it. I think her family knew better, though," said Missy Varnum, Jaime's mom.

"My kids have been my inspiration to keep fighting," said Jaime.

About a month ago, Jaime accomplished one of her biggest goals: she's living on her own in an apartment in Blue Hill.

"I look at life totally different because I never realized how hard it is to come back from something so serious, so I don't take it for granted. I am happy with what I do every day," said Jaime.

She can do things like cook, clean, go up and down the stairs and she can even drive herself to her job.

"I really think she's doing amazing. She's an amazing worker. She always has a smile on her face. She's a joy to work with," said Becca Laliberte, Jaime's co-worker.

"She is wonderful to work with. She's gone through a lot and she's dong amazing," said Lorraine Cossette, Jaime's co-worker.

Jaime and her family said this year, they're looking forward to finally being all together again for Thanksgiving, especially because they have so much to be thankful for.

"I'm thankful for my family, doctors, my kids. I'm thankful for everything. I'm thankful for life," said Jaime.