"I'm going to fight." Hampden woman speaks out about animal welfare case

A Hampden woman is speaking out after the state seized her animals.

Jill Schnedler says she doesn't understand why officials with the state animal welfare department have an issue.

They said heating and conditions are reasons they took 25 dogs from her property last month.

Thursday a judge decided to postpone a court hearing until Schnedler had time to find a lawyer.

Prosecutors and animal welfare officials said they were planning to file criminal charges.

"I would never do anything to make my animals feel uncomfortable. They had tons of bedding. Their areas were clean. They have fresh water. I mean, I lived for my animals," said Schnedler.

"We wanted to be able to keep the dogs. It's the state's position that they were in poor condition and that these are not appropriate conditions for animals to be living in," said Devon DeMarco, Penobscot County Deputy District Attorney.

"I would never do anything to hurt my animals. I did have heat. I do have my license. I don't know why things were reported incorrectly. I have to fight for my animals. I have to fight," said Schnedler.

We spoke with the district attorney's office and they tell us no charges have been filed.

schnedler is expected back in court in april.