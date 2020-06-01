If you open, will they come? Penobscot County businesses adapt to Phase 2 of re-opening

Customers in Penobscot County can now shop at retail stores and dine in at restaurants.

It's part of Phase 2 of the State's re-opening plan.

But will they?

That's the multi-million dollar question on the minds of many.

"It's a little strange," said Rebecca's Owner Rick Vigue. "Downtown is usually has been so bustling. Things have been such an upscale for so long but today it's been pretty quiet out there."

"It's exciting to be able to welcome the customers back inside the door," said Nicky's Cruisin' Diner owner Karen Day. "It does feel weird because it's been along time since we've had customers. You're talking two and a half months."

Nicky's Cruisin Diner and Rebecca's are among the Bangor based businesses adapting to a new normal on Monday and, what Nicky's owner Karen and Howard Day see as a difficult road ahead.

"Deciphering the difference between pessimism, optimism, and realism," said Howard. "You make a pro and con list. Everything is on the con side. And it's a long list so I can't make the math work in my head. If that's pessimistic I don't know, but to me it's realistic. And the answer again is I don't know."

Brett and Linda Armstrong decided Nicky's would be a fine place to celebrate their 46th Anniversary.

"Until a couple of days ago we were, no we don't want to be the first ones," said Brett. "We'll wait a month or so and see what happens. But these places can't wait. They can't wait."

"We decided that we would come out first thing because they need it," said Linda. "They really do."

Places like Nicky's and Rebecca's rely on summer dollars to sustain them through winter.

Rebecca's owner Rick Vigue says July and August usually account for 75 percent of his annual business.

"We are trying to protect everyone as much as we can but we need to get back to somewhat normal life we can't stay quarantine forever," he said.

"You're gonna have that best case scenario which is we need to hit that mark to keep going and that you can keep going," said Karen. "It's really how do people feel. How comfortable are people. And you just don't know."

"We have to understand times will get better and they'll come back we just have to weather the storm right now," said Vigue.

"The math is difficult and it's complicated but it's also simplistic in that when I detect that there's no profit then I am closing the doors," said Howard. "It will just be that quick."