‘I’d rather go to jail than go back home’: Florida man drives 100 mph down interstate while standing through sunroof

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 70-year-old Leonard Olsen and charged him with reckless driving last week after an off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy recorded video of him standing through his sunroof as he rolled down Interstate 4 in Central Florida.

The deputy said Olsen was veering from lane to lane while sometimes driving over 100 mph.

After state troopers pulled him over, Olsen asked if he could turn himself in.

Why?

“My wife treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress and I’m tired of this (expletive),” Olsen said, according the FHP incident report. “Lock me up, I’d rather go to jail than go back home.”

Olsen got his wish and was then taken into custody.

When asked if the video showed him sitting on top of the sunroof in his Cadillac, he said, “Yes, sir” and told the arresting officer that it was on cruise control.

"The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it," Olsen added. "I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that's what I did."

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor.

Olsen was booked at the Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

