Slippery roads caused a box truck to overturn on the interstate in Bangor Tuesday morning.

State Police were on scene on I-95 near the Union Street overpass in Bangor.

This footage is from around 3:30 a.m.

No reports of injuries from this incident at this point.

State Police are anticipating a busy morning. They are warning drivers to go slow.

In addition, if you are to come across a scene like this while driving, don't forget to move over.