Icy road conditions causing crashes Friday morning

A jackknifed tractor-trailer closed the Maine Turnpike in Gray on Friday morning and several other crashes impacted the commute.

The crash, which was reported around 5:30 a.m., was blocking all the southbound travel lanes after the on-ramp at Exit 63.

One lane was open as of 8:45 a.m.

Another crash closed Interstate 95 in Augusta near Mile 112 northbound. Officials reported several cars and trucks in the road. The road was open as of 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was also delayed between Augusta and Waterville for several miles in both directions on I-95. A crash was reported at Mile 119 northbound in Sidney.

Several crashes were also reported on the Maine Turnpike in the northbound and southbound lanes in Scarborough and the southbound lanes in Lewiston.

State police stopped traffic on the Turnpike northbound in Scarborough around 9 a.m. due to a tractor-trailer in the road. Traffic was backed up for several miles.

Closings, delays and parking bans

Speeds are reduced on the entire length of the Turnpike and Interstate 295.