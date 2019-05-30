Iconic piece of artwork back on top of Midcoast museum

An iconic piece of artwork is back on top of a popular Midcoast museum.

The late Robert Indiana's electric eat sign found a home on top of the Farnsworth Art Museum in 2009.

Museum directors say it's taken down in November because it can't withstand the elements.

We're told it was not up last year because they were waiting for clarity in the legal affairs of the artist and his estate.

"But now we've been given permission again by the estate of Robert Indiana. To have the opportunity to showcase this work throughout the summer to all the visitors that come to Rockland is one that we could not pass up. It's one that is incredibly important," said David Troup.

They say they do not own the piece and are honored to give it a home.

They hope they can continue to display it for years to come.