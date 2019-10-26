Iconic bridge in Houlton in need of new paint

An iconic bridge in Aroostook County is in need of a paint job.

The Gateway Bridge in Houlton spans over the Meduxnekeag River.

Paint on the railing is chipping off and is in need of a fresh coat, but painting over a waterway is more complicated than one might think.

"It's not just somebody hanging over the edge, if you scrap the paint out you have to make sure capture it so it doesn't fall into the water and things like that, it's not as simple paint job that it might seem but it's more involved so we want to make sure it's done properly when we do it,” explained Nancy Ketch, the Community Development Director for the town of Houlton.

The Gateway Bridge leads people from downtown Houlton to Riverfront Park.

The town has been working at upgrades for the park which has drawn more tourists to the area.

There’s no word yet on when the painting project will begin on the bridge.