Ice-out called on Maine's largest lake

Ice-out.

Those two words are a sure sign of spring for many.

And, it's official.

Roger Currier and his team from Currier's Flying Service have called it on Moosehead Lake in Greenville area, as of 7pm Monday.

When a large boat like the Katahdin can sail the lake without encountering any significant ice that's when they call the ice-out.

It's a service and tradition Currier has been providing for years now.

"Well, it's exciting in some ways, knowing that official sign of spring is here. It's also kind of nerve wracking to make sure that we do it accurately and fairly every year. We just do it as a community service and we enjoy doing it," he said.

Currier says people still need to be cautious when going out on the lake.

There are still plates of ice floating around which can trap boaters.

We usually fly with Currier each year to see the ice-out but this year we can't due to physical distancing.

He's hoping for a foliage flight this fall.