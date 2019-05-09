Ice-out called on Maine's largest lake

Spring has been here for weeks now, but it hasn't always felt like it.

For many, the first true sign of spring is hearing that the ice has cleared out from the lakes, especially big ones like Moosehead.

I took to the skies Thursday over Maine's biggest lake to find out if it's officially "ice-out."

"It's a bluebird day. Light winds. It's a perfect day for float flying," said pilot, Roger Paradise.

It was a long winter for many of us here in Maine. For months, we were looking for any sign of Spring.

As the temperatures get warmer, the ice starts to melt on Maine's waters.

It usually takes a little longer on Moosehead Lake.

"The earliest the ice has ever gone out on Moosehead Lake is, I believe, the 14th of April or basically the middle of April. The latest was the 29th of May, and that was quite a few years ago," explained Roger Currier of Currier's Flying Service in Greenville.

Roger Currier has been flying planes since the early 1970s.

He's been taking to the skies for years helping boaters by announcing their "official" start to spring.

"When a boat like the Katahdin can sail from Greenville Village, which is over on the other side of town, straight up the lake between Deer and Sugar Island, up around Kineo, then up to Northeast Carry in the North Bay without encountering any significant ice," said Currier.

Currier says more volatile weather patterns have caused the ice to melt at a faster rate.

"Back in the middle 80's, we used to be able to drag this out for a whole week and pick the best flying day, but now it is just the matter of a day or two that we got that window that we have to get," Currier explained.

We were in the air just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday when the call was made.

"The ice is out," declared Paradise.

Since the season has started for boaters, they're encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy.

"This is the best way to see the area. You have the Spencer Mountains. We fly around Lobster Mountain and Lobster Lake. Nobody really gets a grasp at how vast the area is until you've been up in a float plane," said Paradise.

"Compared to the lower 48, this is kind of a pristine area, so if people want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this is a good place to come," said Currier.

For more information on scenic tours at Currier's Flying Service visit: https://curriersflyingservice.com/.