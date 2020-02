Sunday, February 16th is free ice fishing day in Maine, and the Bucksmill's Rod and Gun Club is putting on their annual Ice Fishing Derby at Silver Lake in Bucksport.

The event will start at 7:00 a.m. and run till 3:00 p.m.

Entry fees are $2 for children 15 and under, $5 for folks 16 and older and $10 for families.

For more info you can call 949-1779.