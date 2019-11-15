Ice disk spotted in Haynesville makes headlines around New England

A floating disk of ice has been spotted in northern Maine, bringing back memories of a large disk that formed last winter and quickly gained international fame.

Chris Gooley says he pulled over near a bridge off Route 2 in Haynesville on Thursday when he saw someone taking pictures near a bridge.

He stopped and got out and saw a large disk on the Mattawamkeag River.

The formation is reminiscent of an unusually large ice disk measuring about 100 yards (91 meters) across that formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook last January and garnered much attention.

Westbrook officials said they believed the ice formed in the river where there’s a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect.