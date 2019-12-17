Ice disk catches attention after forming on Piscataquis River in Milo

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Milo are enjoying quite a site - an ice disk has formed on the Piscataquis River.
Louise Rhoda lives on Elm Street along the river and captured it in a picture Tuesday morning.
She says she's lived in the area for more than 35 years and has never seen anything like it.
An ice disk is thought to form in a body of water where there's a circular current creating a whirlpool effect.
Last winter a large ice disk formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook and quickly gained international fame.