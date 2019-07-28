Ice cream shop donates money for 9-year-old who died in a crash

One week after a crash that took the life of a 9-year-old girl, a north Yarmouth ice cream shop is doing its part to support her family.

Toots Ice Cream is donating one dollar for every ice cream cone sold and donating it to the go fund me page for Raelynn Bell and her family.

She died from her injuries after a three-car crash in Gorham last Sunday.

Employees at toots ice cream say the tragedy hits close to home.

"People helped us when our family was going through the same kind of situation a couple of years ago," says a worker at Toots. "We thought it was a good thing to help out especially when it’s close to the community and everything.”

People are able to stop by and support the bell family at toots ice creams until it closes Sunday night at 9 pm.

