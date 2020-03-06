Ice boaters descend on Pushaw Lake to take advantage of good condiitons

Ice boaters from near and far are congregating on Pushaw Lake this weekend to take advantage of the rare conditions that make their sport possible.

The larger boats are thirty feet long and can reach speeds of 85 miles per hour with the right conditions.

Several boaters were out scouting the lake today for potential hazards ahead of the weekend event.

George Neysen travelled from his home in Connecticut to take part.

He says it's the thrill of the contest that has kept him in the sport since 1967.

"There's nothing like getting next to your buddy and lining up, and then you run the three to four lap race and the tactics and the sailing and the competition. It's mano-a-mano. Right? It's very competitive, very fast, and one right or wrong decision makes all the difference in your finish."

The boaters plan to run a 100 mile race over the weekend, each lap spanning ten miles of Pushaw Lake.

