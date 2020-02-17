Ice fishing took center-stage in Brewer on the weekend

The Penobscot County Conservation Association held their tenth annual Youth Ice Fishing Day, where kids of all ages could try to catch some fish.

There were pre-set traps and people could warm up and grab a snack in the nearby lodge if they were feeling cold.

"The club provides everything. We provide the traps, the bait, the kits to catch the fish, and the clubhouse that's just up the hill from here. We have hot dogs and hot chocolate and doughnuts and a warm place to get inside, and it’s all free," said Woody Higgins, Director of the Penobscot County Conservation Association.

To see more of the club's upcoming activities, go to conversationassociation.org.

