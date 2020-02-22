Ice Fishing Derby catches fish to feed the hungry

The Sebago Lake and Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby is happening this weekend.

Plenty of people dropped their lines in Sebago Lake.

Organizers say this event helps feed the hungry.

All the fish turned in at the derby, is cleaned and frozen, then given to local food pantries.

Participants can fish at any frozen lake or pond in the county.

"I think it's just full circle, the circle of life,” says Cyndy Bell, Exc. Secretary of the Sebago Rotary Club.”We're having a wonderful event. we're catching something that people are going to throw away and then we have a process in which we can help feed people."

The derby ends Sunday evening around 4 pm.