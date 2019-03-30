Ice Cream bar is open for business in Bucksport

Wahl's Dairy Port in Bucksport opened its doors for another season Saturday.

Folks lined up at the entrance to celebrate their grand opening. spring.

The dairy bar is known for its specialty soft serve flavors.

They say they're happy to spend another year serving crowds from near and far.

Manager Colin Meshey said, "This place has been here, this place has been an ice cream store for 65 years. So I think it's a landmark in the community and it brings the community together. People love that and people love ice cream."

