IRS launches ‘Get My Payment’ tool for stimulus checks

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service's tool for people to track their direct payment from the coronavirus relief package went live Wednesday.

The "Get My Payment" application allows people to check if they are eligible for the stimulus of up to $1,200 per person, depending on income and filing status. (Source: CNN)

It allows for setting up direct deposit information if the IRS does not have it on file from previous tax returns. People also can get their payment by check.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 per year are eligible for the full $1,200 and married couples filing jointly can earn up to $150,000 and receive $2,400. People with dependents ages 16 and under get up to $500 for each dependent.

The first payments were made in recent days to people via direct deposit.

For more info, go to the IRS page on Economic Impact Payments.

