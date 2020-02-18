IN COURT: Five people accused of living in, damaging apartment they broke into

Five people accused of living in and damaging an apartment they broke into in Bangor were in court Tuesday.

Police say five people and one juvenile were staying in an apartment that was under renovation for at least several days.

The district attorney says they caused substantial damage and left used drug paraphernalia on the floor.

They've all been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Kayla Black will be back in court on another charge at the end of the week. Her bail was set for $500 for that charge and $500 for this case.

Zach Colon will be back in court in April. His bail was set at $350.

Kristen Lounsberry will be back in court in April. Her bail is set at $750.

Christopher Campbell and his mother, Kimberly Hardy, will be back in court in April. Their bail was set at $1000.

