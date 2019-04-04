"I look at things a little bit differently": Brewer vet clinic returns from mission trip

Two months ago, we told you some of the staff from Brewer Veterinary Clinic was heading to the Dominican Republic to help animals in need.

Staff was able to help those who don't necessarily have the means to care for their pets.

They say it was a trip they'll remember for a lifetime.

"It was a really great experience for all of us as a staff. It was incredible team building. It was an incredible opportunity to help all these animals," said Veterinary Technician at Brewer Veterinary Clinic, Jaime Bangs.

Life changing. That's what two groups from the Brewer Veterinary Clinic call their recent trip to the Dominican Republic.

They made the trip to take part in a program that educates pet owners on basic care. They did what they could to help control the pet population while caring for street dogs and cats that may not get any care at all.

"Everything was about the animals. You know, language barriers, you do your best in between, and that didn't even get in the way," explained Bangs.

"One of the volunteers would basically go up and down the streets banging on doors in residential areas asking if they had any pets they wanted spayed or neutered. They would come to us, and we take care of them," said Laura Foster of Brewer Veterinary Clinic.

They also performed a number of surgeries.

"We'd start surgeries and really, we'd go all day long, as quick as we could get them locked down and on the surgery table," said Bangs.

Staff from the clinic along with a group called the Dogs and Cats of the Dominican Republic cared for 81 dogs and cats over the course of three days.

While it was hectic at times, staff say it was nice seeing two cultures come together for a common good.

"A lot of people would come and watch, and there would be kids peeking through the fences just to see what we were doing. It's something different for them that they're not used to seeing." explained Bangs.

"It really makes me fortunate to live somewhere where animal care is more readily available as opposed to somewhere where it's just not," said Foster.

Staff say their lives are forever changed after the trip.

"I look at things a little bit differently," said Foster. "I don't take a lot of things for granted anymore. But, it was truly an eye-opening experience for a lot of us."

"It was an incredible opportunity to help all these animals and see how many more animals there are that we can help in the future," said Bangs.

To learn more about Dogs and Cats of the Dominican Republic visit: https://www.dogsandcatsdr.com/.