"I just felt like I let the whole town down." Chinah Dinah owner talks about closing for good

The China Dinah is one of several businesses in Central Maine that will not be reopening even when the threat of the pandemic is gone.

Owner Lisa Wardwell says the closing comes with immense sadness after owning it for six years.

She says when they closed on March 18th they had high hopes of getting through the shutdown but as time went on she says they realized they'd lost six figures with the number climbing every day.

Wardwell says they did not feel they could survive with only 50 customers at a time.

They also heavily rely on revenue from tourists.

Their two biggest days are Easter and Mother's Day which she says was also a big hit.

"Without those, I don't have any money in the bank for the winter. Without the tourists, not only do I not have any money in the bank for winter, but now I don't have any operating money for the summer," she says.

Wardwell says she's gotten an overwhelming response from the community.

"I just felt like I let the whole town down," she says.

She says she doesn't agree with the way Governor Mills has handled the shutdown.

She feels business owners should have had more input.

Wardwell says all Chinah Dinah gift certificates will be honored at Lisa's Restaurant in Augusta.

According to the Morning Sentinel, two other businesses in the Waterville-area that have closed permanently are 'Maine Made and More' and Eric's Restaurant and Catering.