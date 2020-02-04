I WUFF YOU: Humane Society Waterville Area offering unique Valentine's Day gift

Trying to think of a unique gift to give your partner for Valentine's Day?

Humane Society Waterville Area has just that.

For a $50 donation, the shelter will visit your Valentine's workplace with a puppy or two for some snuggles along with flowers and a card.

Called Valentines Day Puppy Gram HSWA will be offering the gift from 10-2 on February 14th.

The puppies have been transported from down south and will be available for adoption soon.

Nothing says I WUFF YOU like a puppy gram.

Lisa Oakes says, "We're trying to stay within the Waterville area so maybe 10 or 15 minutes from the shelter because we don't want to stress them out too much, so we want to keep it pretty local. We thought this would be a great way for people to learn more about fostering, to learn more about the programs that we have here and to see some of the dogs that come in."

To place your puppy gram order you can visit their Facebook page or go to info@hswa.org.