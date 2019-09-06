I Am More exhibit at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in hopes to erase stigma around mental illness

Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor is trying to erase the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

They have partnered with the Yellow Tulip Project to host the "I Am More" photo exhibit which runs through October 11th.

The exhibit contains black and white photos meant to challenge expectations of what mental illness looks like.

The eleven pictures are Maine people who all struggle with mental illness.

People are encouraged to call the hospital to schedule a time for a tour of the exhibit.

"We want people to come through and see the exhibit and see that we are so much more then what our diagnosis or our symptoms are and that we are full people, and we may be struggling with something on the side, but who we are as a person is so much larger than that. "

To set up a time to tour the "I Am More" exhibit, you can call 973-6022.