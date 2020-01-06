I-95 northbound in Augusta re-opened, police say man in car died by suicide

Part of I-95 in Augusta reopened Monday morning after the stretch of road was closed as police tried to calm a man who was inside a car with a gun.

Police said the incident began at about 6 a.m. on the northbound off-ramp to Exit 113.

Officials said the man was the only one in the vehicle, and took his own life.

The road was reopened around 8:15.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the Maine Crisis Hotline at (888) 568-1112 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).