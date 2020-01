Part of I-95 in Augusta reopened Monday morning after a man inside a car with a gun closed the highway, according to Maine State Police.

Police said the incident began at about 6 a.m. on the northbound off-ramp to Exit 113.

Officials said the man was the only one in the vehicle.

The incident was resolved at about 8:15 a.m. and the highway reopened. Only northbound traffic was affected.

No other details about the incident have been released.