Hydropower corridor referendum appealed to high court

Supporters of a proposed $1 billion hydropower transmission corridor in western Maine are appealing to the state Supreme Judicial Court over the validation of petitions to put the project to a statewide vote in November.

The secretary of state rejected some of the signatures but found that there were enough to surpass the ballot threshold by 3,050 signatures.

The appeal contends the secretary of state misinterpreted state law in allowing some signatures that should’ve been invalidated.

The case was fast-tracked, and attorneys are expected to hold arguments Tuesday via teleconference.