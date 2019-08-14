Hydraulic fluid spill closes down China Rd. for much of Wednesday

China Rd. in Winslow was closed down for several hours Wednesday because of a hydraulic fluid spill.

Police say about 15 gallons of the slippery fluid covered a long stretch of the road.

Winslow Fire, Police and Public Works, along with Waterville's hazmat team, were there to clean up the scene.

"We have two factors out there," said Winslow Police Chief Shawn O'Leary. "One: we have to pick up the material on the roadway which is going to take some time. In addition to that, DEP has to make an assessment of if there's any environmental issues or concerns caused by the hydraulic fluid. So that does take some time."