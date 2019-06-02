Hutchinson Center Hosts 17th annual Festival of Art

Belfast welcomed the 17th annual festival of art this weekend.

160 artists all over the age of 50 displayed their work at the event.

The exhibit was open to the public, with selected pieces of art for sale.

The event brought in over 300 people through Saturday.

"It's an opportunity for a wide range of artists to show their work in a professionally hung show to a receptive public,” says Juliane Dow, the registration coordinator. ‘So it's a thrill for many people. And it's a privilege for the community to get to come and see the work of so many artists who live in our area."

Registration for next years show will take place in March.

