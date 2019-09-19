Speakers give insight on substance misuse

Experts say 46 people in the United States die every day from prescription opioid overdoses.

Husson University teamed up with RX Abuse Leadership Initiative of Maine to help educate, reduce, and try to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs.

There were three speakers at the event.

Many topics were touched upon including the signs of someone who may be abusing drugs as well as how to get people into treatment.

The hope is students will become more aware of what's going on in the world around them.

Peter McLean, Husson University, said, "Unlike some of the other drugs that can be used, they kill. That's one of the biggest reasons why we're putting this on is for awareness. Do you want people to be aware of what the problem is, and hopefully, they can save the life of a loved one."

If you or someone you know need support, you can always call 211.

For more information, visit https://211maine.org/