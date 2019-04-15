Husson students throw punches in fight against Parkinson's disease

Husson University students were raising money Sunday morning in Bangor to punch out Parkinson's disease.

The students from the Fighting Eagles Boxing Club held their annual pancake breakfast.

The goal was to raise money to buy equipment for the club while raising awareness about Parkinson's Disease- a progressive affliction that affects the nervous system.

Student Teresa Rock was delighted with what they achieved.

"This is completely student run. This is completely student operated. It's kind of fantastic that we've been able to create something that will hopefully have a lasting impression in the community," said Rock.

This is the second year the club has sponsored this event.

There are more details about the fighting eagles boxing club on their Facebook page.

