Husson students take Gracie Theater stage



Students at New England School of Communications at Husson Univesity performed the hit Broadway musical, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change." Put on by the entertainment production program, it's a way for students to show their talents on stage.

The program focuses on the many technical demands of live entertainment. The students prepared over the past months to put on the show.

Jeri Misler, Gracie Theatre Managing Director, said, "It's quite a lot of work. It's a wonderful way to just try something different at school And to get connected to Husson which is another great benefit. It brings them great memories they're going to have with them for the rest of their life -remember that time we did a show."

Performances took place all weekend. To learn more visit, https://www.husson.edu/news/2019/04/i-love-you-youre-perfect-now-change-explores-the-lighter-side-of-relationships