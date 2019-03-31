Husson students ready for the Dominican Republic with bowling fundraiser

Helping hospitalized patients in a different country.

That's why Husson Community's Rotaract Club gathered bowlers of all ages for their fundraiser Saturday night at Bangor Brewer Bowling Lanes.

The event helped relieve some of the costs for six students to travel to the Dominican Republic for a service project.

The students will deliver 280 wheelchairs, and help assist patients with the right wheelchair fit.

They say the total cost for the trip is six thousand dollars, or about a thousand dollars per person.

Before they started the fundraiser, they were seventeen hundred dollars short of that goal.

