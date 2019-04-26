Husson students help build house in South Carolina

Some Husson University students just got back from Spring Break down south.

Sounds pretty common for a college student's vacation until you find out what they did.

"We get up, get ready for the day, pack our lunches, and head off to the site."

This isn't the start of a typical day for a college kid on spring break, but the students with the Husson University Habitat for Humanity Club wouldn't want it any other way.

"It will be something I will remember for the rest of my life," said Sarah Doucette, VP of Habitat for Humanity at Husson University.

The crew raised money throughout the year for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor and for a trip to South Carolina where they helped build a home for a family in need.

"The family was on site frequently and have a young child there, and it was really great to see how grateful they were," said Doucette.

They held a presentation on campus to show students and staff what they did during their trip. It included a long drive there and back and a lot of hard work, but they say it was worth it compared to a typical spring break.

"You work for the day, but then you're able to spend time with each other at night time and go to dinner. To me, I find that more valuable," said Doucette.

"It's amazing. I can't really describe it. It might seem like a little bit from pictures, but it's a lot more behind the scenes," said Allison Dunlap, President of the club.

"It's a wonderful experience for the students," said David Gardiner, an advisor for the club.

As an advisor, Gardiner has been driving down with the students for more than a decade now. He says driving together opposed to flying is the best way go.

"That helps the team build, so by the time we get to the site, everybody knows each other, and it's great for the students there that they learn many, many new skills, helping to construct a new house there, but also they learn team skills," he says.

And they wind up building more than houses but life-long friendships.

"The first trip, I think it was not the first day that I was sleeping on Ali's shoulder and eating off of her spoon. So, and then now I would qualify Ali as one of my best friends."