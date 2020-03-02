Husson prepared to continue class in event of quarantine

With concerns growing surrounding Coronavirus, Husson University has completed its emergency remote instruction plan.

In the event a large number of students become quarantined or the school has to shut down, students will still be able to attend class.

they'll do so remotely through online webcams.

"While I can't answer the likelihood of any of this stuff, what I can say is that we're here to make sure that if this needs to happen we are ready to deliver it," said

In 2019, Husson had nearly 4,000 enrolled students.