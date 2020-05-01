Husson plans on having students back on campus for fall

We're learning Husson University is planning on having students back on campus and living in the dorms for the fall semester.

University officials say their reopening plans depend on declining numbers of the coronavirus and if local, state, and federal health authorities say it's safe to re-open.

The fall semester starts on August 31st.

Plans are now in the works to transition from online learning to face to face classes.

Husson University officials will make a final decision over the summer.