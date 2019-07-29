Husson institutes online parking registration

Husson University is making a major change to its campus parking procedures.

The university is doing away with colored decals to indicate where students and faculty can park, and going to an online registration system.

Just like the decals, the parking fee is also being eliminated, as the registration process is completely free.

The new procedure is part of Husson's ongoing plans to make parking accessible as tuition numbers continue to increase.

"My hope going forward is that we can identify yet again maybe some efficiencies in the new system. We'll evaluate at the end of this year, and I'm sure there are going to be some areas that we can see that need more improvement, and we'll cross those bridges when we get to them,” said Raymond Bessette, Husson’s Executive Director of Safety and Security.