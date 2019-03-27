Husson holds Fresh Check Day to promote postiive mental health

Fresh Check Day was held on the Husson University campus in Bangor Wednesday.

It's an event designed to promote positive mental health and suicide prevention.

The event featured interactive booths, peer-to-peer messaging, support from multiple campus departments and groups, free popcorn, exciting prizes, and giveaways.

The day aims to create a bridge between students and the mental health resources available on campus and in the Greater Bangor area.

Colleen Owens, Director of Counseling Services at Husson University says, "College students are under a great deal of stress and the 18 to 25 year old range is where a lot of mental health starts to come out. On top of that, right now springtime, we tend to see an increase in suicide which is why we are doing it around this time."

To learn more about counseling services at Husson University call 941-7184.