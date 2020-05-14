Husson graduates largest class in its 122-year history

Husson University sent out a link to a commencement video for graduates of the class of 2020.

Produced by the New England School of Communications at Husson, the video was designed as a complement to Husson's normal, in-person Commencement which has been rescheduled for October 18th.

864 students earned more than 1,000 undergrad degrees from Husson in 2020, making it the largest graduating class in the history of the university.

“It demonstrates that the degrees that we offer are sought after by employers," said Ron Clark, President at Husson University. "It demonstrates that focusing on professional degrees certainly attracts students.”

