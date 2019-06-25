Husson gets a donation for new business center

Husson University is getting a big boost toward the construction of a new College of Business building.

Bangor Savings Bank is donating $500,000 to the effort.

The school plans to open the new Center for Business in the fall of 2021.

"From the beginning when we heard about the project that was being funded to really expand the business school here at Husson. We knew our foundation needed to be a part of it. And that's why we decided to make the gift at the size that we did," said Robert Montgomery-Rice, President/CEO of Bangor Savings Bank.

"We certainly know it will create a new learning environment that is dynamic and advanced and looking forward to the future as we prepare business leaders for the future," said Bob Clark, President of Husson University.

Husson University plans to hold a groundbreaking for the new center in the spring of 2020.