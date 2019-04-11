Husson doc screening and discussion aimed at educating on "Party Culture"

A documentary screening followed by a panel discussion at Husson Thursday night had a goal of saving a life....

Husson officials invited a group of local experts to speak following the film, "If They Had Known".

It's about 19-year-old Clay Soper.

He mixed pills and alcohol at a party one night and died.

The story of what happened is told by his friends and family

The folks at Husson wanted to show the movie and then talk about it in hopes it would get kids thinking.

"Our hope is to bring knowledge to the students and understanding so that they are safe and make safe choices," said Jacqueline Ireland, Clinical Director of Husson's Student Health Services. "I think that all of us that are here are invested in trying to help students be safe and just make sure that they have the knowledge that they need to make safe decisions."

Husson purchased the rights to show the film for a year, hoping other organizations will show it on campus...

One of many thing the Wellness Center does for student outreach.