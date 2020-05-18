Husson University top students recognized

Husson University’s class of 2020 in-person graduation won’t take place until October at the earliest.

But the school still recognized the top students.

Janell Reece, Nicole Tapparo, and Paige Timko are all valedictorians with a 4.0 GPA.

Nicole Tapparo of Topsfield, Massachusetts, studied criminal justice and psychology.

Janell Reece, from Corinth, studied Audio Engineering in the New England School of Communication.

She says she plans to find work manufacturing or repairing audio equipment.

Paige Timko of Veazie and Caanan resident Julian Oakes, this year's salutatorian, both studied pre-law.

They plan to continue their education in Boston and New York respectively.

​They all expressed gratitude to the faculty for helping them achieve success.

“To me…the award…I’m glad I got it" said Oakes, "But it’s really a reflection on all of the people who helped me get there and that includes all the professors in that department.”

“The pandemic hasn’t really changed much in terms of how I feel about graduating." said Timko. "Husson has been really good communicating with us and keeping us in the loop and we hopefully will come together in October which is good enough for me.”

“My biggest piece of advice probably for any students is to take advantage of the resources that campus is offering you." said Reece. "Career services resources, faculty office hours, all of those things. It helps you get the most out of your experience in school.”

​They also encouraged everyone to keep moving forward during these difficult times.