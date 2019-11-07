Husson University professor and student reach lending milestone

A Husson University professor and his students have reached a major milestone in lessons of lending.

Through the years Tom Fitzpatrick has used Kiva as a tool to teach students in his international business class.

The international non-profit started in 2004 and lets people help other people all over the world in need of loans.

Students in Fitzpatrick's class start with a $25 loan to anyone they pick through Kiva. It could be a fisherman in the Philippines or a mother from Zimbabwe.

630 students in his classes have made 977 micro-loans, lending a total of $25,000 to people around the globe.

"It's incredible because it's a student effort and from that context, you can find other institutions with higher loan amounts, but typically it's the institutions who have made them. But, here, it's the actual students who are making individual loans to individuals on the other side of the planet," said Fitzpatrick.

They folks at Kiva think it's quite an accomplishment, too.

They retweeted Husson's original tweet saying they hope the whole team recognizes how many lives they've changed.