Husson University moves majority of classes to online

Husson University is the latest college to move the majority of its classes to online or teleconferencing.

It's in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This all goes into effect on March 23rd.

Husson announced Thursday it would be extending its current spring break by a week.

We're told some graduate classes and professional programs can't be held online.

So, they'll take steps like social distancing to protect students, staff, and faculty.

Those who live in the dorms can start to move out.

School officials say rebates of room and board fees will be offered, too.