Husson University breaks ground on new business building

Husson University officials holding an online groundbreaking ceremony for their new college of the business building Tuesday afternoon.

The $17.2 million facility will be more than 42,000 square feet.

There will be plenty of room for experiential classrooms and office spaces.

Business students will not only get use of the building. Legal students will be able to set up mock trials and others will be able to use the space for group work.

School officials say this building is another step in creating the future leaders of tomorrow.

"The building will feature ample space designed to foster a synergy between Husson students, faculty, and the business community. This will help promote job growth in our region along with internships and job opportunities for our students," Robert A. Clark, Ph.D., President of Husson University, said.

University officials say this building is made possible by its generous donors - including a $4 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

Which school officials say is the largest donation ever given to the University.

They hope the building will be finished in August of next year.

You can learn more here - https://www.husson.edu/campaign

“While I wish all of our Husson family could have gathered together for this important milestone in the University’s history, the current coronavirus pandemic has made this video the safest and most practical way to share this landmark occasion, said Robert A. Clark, PhD, president of Husson University. “Watching this signature building rise from the ground over the next 14 months will serve as a reminder of the bright future that is ahead for us all.”

The foundation of Husson University’s history is grounded in business education. This new facility allows the University to come full circle and create a home for Maine’s largest College of Business.

The University traces its roots back to 1898 when the educational institution was known as the Shaw Business College and School of Penmanship. Back then, it was located in a single building in downtown Bangor. Today, Husson University is a non-profit institution of higher learning with 52 undergraduate program and 18 graduate programs in a variety of disciplines. It’s situated on a beautiful 208-acre modern campus with classrooms, residence halls, dining services, health services and laboratory facilities that provide students with experiential learning opportunities. The new College of Business building will be immediately adjacent to the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business on the University’s Bangor campus.

This new facility was made possible by donor support. The largest gift was provided by the Harold Alford Foundation, who provided the University with a $4 million matching gift as part of the fundraising process. When added together with other generous gifts from students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the University, Husson was able to raise the money it needed to bring this building to life.

The new building will include:

42,500 square feet of experiential classrooms and offices, supported by an advanced technology infrastructure.

Learning spaces devoted to augmented and virtual reality. Known as the IEX Center, this facility will create and distribute immersive and interactive experiences for a variety of Husson courses as part of the University’s commitment to technology and experiential learning.

A large space in the new building where legal studies can set up mock trials. Mock trials provide Husson’s pre-law and criminal justice students with the opportunity to learn from each other in real-life scenarios.

A new classroom with tiered seating will make sure that all students in the University’s business and management program can engage with the faculty, and have the ability to move and interact in teams.

This new facility will also make Husson University the undisputed leader in business education here in Maine. Already, more students choose to obtain their MBAs from Husson University than any other college or university in our state. The addition of the new facility to University’s Bangor campus will have the added benefit of making Husson University a regional hub of economic growth.

“Our new College of Business building will create more connectivity and networking between Husson's campus and the professional world,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business and the New England School of Communications, (NESCom). “This will not only benefit students, it will benefit the greater Bangor area and our state.”

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education center in Northern Maine both provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu."