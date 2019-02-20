Husson University Professor named Fulbright Scholar

A Husson University professor is in select company.

English Professor, Greg Winston, is a Fulbright Scholar.

It's a program which focuses on getting scholars out to different countries to connect with people. Winston will travel next year to Queen's University-Belfast in Northern Ireland to teach there.

We're told a Fulbright is one of the highest honors given to college educators and researchers.

Greg Winston, Professor of English, said, "It's a career highlight to be recognized and I feel certainly the way of representing our country and our campus in the best light possible."

Winston has been teaching at Husson since 2001.

