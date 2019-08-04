Husband of woman stabbed at supermarket pushes legal fight

A Maine man whose wife was slain inside of a supermarket two years ago is appealing a federal court's dismissal of his lawsuit against the grocery chain.

The Journal Tribune reports Saco resident Jeffrey Boudreau filed an appeal following the court's July 19 decision.

Saco resident Jeffrey Boudreau filed the federal lawsuit in 2017 as a representative of 59-year-old Wendy Boudreau, who was stabbed and killed in 2015 in a Shaw's grocery store in Saco.

Boudreau's lawsuit claimed the store failed to protect Wendy Boudreau from now 35-year-old Connor MacCalister. The grocery chain had denied such allegations.

Judge D. Brock Hornby said that Shaw's had no way of knowing about MacCalister's mental health or family history or previous dealings with police.

