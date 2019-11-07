Husband and wife in Somerset County facing drug charges

A couple from East Madison has been charged with trafficking and possessing of drugs.

Police say they searched an East Madison Road home yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into heroin and fentanyl sales in the area.

43-year-old Timmy Smith was arrested, and his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Smith, was given a summons.

Police say they seized $1,400 worth of Fentanyl, digital scales, paraphernalia, and paperwork related to the sale of drugs.

Timmy Smith's bail has been set at $25,000.